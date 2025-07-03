Chicago weather: Heat streak hits 18 days as highs near mid-90s

The Brief Chicago’s stretch of summer heat continues Thursday, marking the 18th straight day of above-average temperatures and the 10th day in the past 13 with highs at or above 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and modest humidity will set the stage for a hot but dry Fourth of July, with fireworks expected to go off as planned. Heat and humidity will build through Saturday, with rain and storm chances increasing late Saturday into Sunday, potentially affecting the NASCAR Cup Series race.



Today is going to be the 18th day in a row with above-average temperatures in Chicagoland. This will also be the 10th day out of 13 with a high of 90° or higher.

Skies will be mostly sunny with only a small chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Tonight will be warm with lows in the 70s setting the stage for a blazing hot Fourth of July.

July 4th forecast

What's next:

There remains a small chance of a shower tomorrow morning in our northern counties, but it is more likely the entire day will remain dry. Highs will reach the mid 90s but with modest levels of humidity.

All systems go for firework shows on Friday evening. Saturday will be just as hot and perhaps a little bit more humid under mostly sunny skies.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms goes up noticeably late Saturday night and even more so on Sunday. This would obviously have some impact on the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday afternoon. Highs will be close to 90°.

On Monday it will still be much warmer than normal under partly sunny skies with a high in the upper 80s.