Chicago weather: A heat wave coming early next week

A warm-up is on the way for the Chicago area after a relatively mild weekend.

Weekend Forecast:

While smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been lingering in the middle levels of the atmosphere, the city’s air quality has remained good so far and is expected to range from good to moderate over the next 48 hours.

High temperatures on Sunday are forecast to reach 73 degrees in most of the city, with cooler conditions in the 50s and 60s along the lakefront. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 50s in the city and 40s in the suburbs.

Next week's forecast:

Temperatures will surge into the middle 80s on Monday, climbing further to the upper 80s—potentially near 90—on Tuesday.

A shift in the weather is expected midweek, with showers arriving Wednesday through Friday and temperatures cooling back into the 70s, closer to seasonal averages.

Residents should prepare for a period of heat before rain and more typical early summer conditions return.