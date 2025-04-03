Chicago weather: Heavy rain and flooding concerns Friday night, followed by a rain-snow mix Monday

The Brief Light rain is possible tonight south of I-80, but areas north will stay dry. Heavy rain could bring 1-2 inches Friday night, leading to a localized flooding risk. Colder air moves in Monday, with a chance of a rain-snow mix.



Chicagoland will see varied weather conditions heading into the weekend.

What we know:

Tonight, light rain is possible near and south of I-80, while areas north of I-80 will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off dry, but rain chances will increase in the afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected late Friday into Friday night, particularly along and southeast of I-55, where some areas could see 1 to 2 inches of rain. This raises concerns for localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Saturday morning will start with showers, but the rain should taper off throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s.

By Sunday, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

What's next:

Colder air settles into the region by Monday, bringing a chance of a rain-snow mix as highs only reach the low 40s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, with temperatures rebounding slightly to the mid-40s.