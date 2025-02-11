Chicago weather: Heavy snow to impact Wednesday commute, cold temps to follow

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 AM Wednesday until 3 AM Thursday for much of the Chicago area. Moderate to heavy snow is expected between 11 AM and 6 PM, with snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Temperatures will drop into the teens Thursday, with subzero temperatures likely by Monday morning.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Chicagoland, warning of hazardous travel conditions throughout the day Wednesday.

The advisory covers McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper counties from 9 AM Wednesday until 3 AM Thursday.

What we know:

Light snow showers will develop overnight and continue into Wednesday morning before the main system arrives around 9-10 AM.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 11 AM and 6 PM, with rates reaching 1 inch per hour at times. Snowfall totals will generally range from 3 to 6 inches, with isolated areas near the lake possibly seeing up to 7 inches.

By the evening, snow intensity will decrease, but some areas may see a mix of freezing rain or sleet, especially south of I-80. Snow will taper off after midnight.

What's next:

After the storm moves out, temperatures will drop significantly. Thursday’s high will be set at midnight in the low 20s, but daytime temperatures will fall into the teens.

Friday morning will be especially cold, with lows near 0 degrees before warming slightly into the 20s. Another round of snow is possible Friday night into Saturday, bringing additional accumulations, though details are still uncertain.

Sunday will remain cold, with morning snow showers giving way to dry but frigid conditions. Subzero temperatures are likely by Monday morning as the deep freeze settles in.

What you can do:

Plan for difficult travel Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Keep an eye on forecasts for updates on Friday night’s potential snowfall.

Prepare for bitter cold temperatures heading into next week.