Chicago Weather: Highs in the 70s for Saturday, but a cool front is coming

We have a bit of a "whooshing" effect happening today, despite highs in the 70s across the Chicago area.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

Here's the deal. We've got a cool front coming through.

The cold front likely won’t pack much cloud cover or dynamic energy, but it’s going to pull some winds off the lake and cooler temperatures to the area.

That will pretty significantly change the temperature profile from the 70s into the upper 50s by the early afternoon, especially by Lake Michigan.

The point is to keep a light jacket with you today.

What's next:

Otherwise, it will be a quiet Mother’s Day weekend.

That cool front will go away by Sunday and temperatures will be back up into the 70s with plenty of sunshine.