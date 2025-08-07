Chicago weather: Highs near 90° today, storms possible tonight

Today is toasty with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s!

There is a chance of a shower or storm this afternoon/evening but the better potential returns after sunset and into early Friday.

Looking Ahead:

We end the week with clearing skies Friday and highs in the low 90s. The hottest day will be Saturday with highs in the mid-90s!

We expect the humidity to rise Friday through the weekend too, which will add to the climbing heat index values around Chicagoland.

Highs on Sunday will be around 90 with a chance for showers and storms. The temperatures will stay elevated next week.

We have highs in the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday.

There is a chance of storms Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Our normal high today is 84, and the normal low is 66.



