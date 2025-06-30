Chicago weather: Hot and humid day ahead with possible storms

The Brief Chicago will be hot and humid today with storms possible, especially this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe, bringing strong winds. The rest of the week features sun and warmth, with chances of rain returning Thursday and into the weekend.



Today will be warm with storms possible.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Highs this afternoon will be around 90, feeling like 95 degrees. The first half of the day, we have the chance for rain and storms especially near the lake. Between about 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. there is a better chance for storms, some of which may be gusty. We have a marginal risk for the storms to be severe with damaging wind being the main threat.

Tomorrow will be less muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s under sunshine. Wednesday will be around 90 with sunshine.

There is a chance for rain and storms, especially in the afternoon on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The Fourth of July is looking dry and warm with highs in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the holiday with sunshine.

This weekend, there is a chance for rain and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s, the upper 80s are expected to return Sunday.