Chicago weather: Hot weekend ahead, storm chances return Sunday

Today we have beautiful weather with highs in the mid 80s! Sunshine with a touch of haze out there in the sky.

Looking Ahead :

Tomorrow we start to heat up! Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s with sunshine.

Friday night, rain and storms will be brewing in Wisconsin and we may see some of it into Saturday. Saturday will get even hotter with highs pushing to the mid 90s!

Sunday and into next week, storms return. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s. The potential for wet weather will be here Sunday through Tuesday.

Monday will be around 90, and the upper 80s are back Tuesday. Wednesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 80s with sunshine.