Chicago weather: Feels-like temps could exceed 100° this weekend

A few stray showers are possible Thursday evening – otherwise it'll be a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid 60s.

Friday looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

It'll be a hot and humid weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, and then low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Heat index values will likely climb into the triple digits Sunday afternoon.

Storms are possible Saturday evening/night and then again Sunday night into Monday morning. Some of these storms may be strong or severe.

The heat lingers into early next workweek. Temperatures on Monday will be in the low to mid 90s and heat index values will once again climb into the triple digits.

Most of Monday appears dry with partly cloudy skies.

Monday night into Tuesday looks to be another stormy period for the area, and then we're back to the low 90s again on Tuesday.

Relief from the heat should arrive on Wednesday or Thursday of next week, when temperatures return to near 80.