Chicago weather: Impactful snow on the way

Light snow will taper off this morning with minimal accumulation but some impact on roads where slick spots are likely.

The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the low to mid 20s most locations. More snow returns this evening, maybe in time for part of the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday through noon Friday to account for 2 to 4 inches of snow and some blowing snow in open areas leading to tricky travel conditions.

Tomorrow’s snow winds down in the morning with just a passing flurry or light snow shower in the afternoon except in parts of northwest Indiana. That’s where a significant lake-effect plume will dump gobs of snow from Porter County east well into the night. Those areas get a winter storm warning as a result. There could be more than 8 inches with a foot more possible in localized areas.

The weekend will be cold but dry. We could need a wind chill advisory at some point. Then the warmup. With a price Monday night and Tuesday when freezing rain remains a concern. Highs could flirty with 40 later in the week when any precip would be plain rain.