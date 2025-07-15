Chicago weather: Isolated showers, storms tonight, then another hot Wednesday

It was a hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Isolated showers and storms are expected this evening, but coverage will diminish after dark. Skies become partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. Showers and storms are expected to move in during the afternoon and evening, some of which may become severe. The greatest risk with any strong to severe storms on Wednesday will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

What's next:

The Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois in a Slight Risk, which is a level 2 of 5 on their severe risk scale. Northwest Indiana is highlighted in a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Wednesday, which is a level 1 of 5.

A few showers will linger into Thursday, but we should see a drying trend through the day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures will remain comfortable and below average into Friday with highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms return to the area this weekend. Most of the day on Saturday will be dry, but showers and storms are possible in the evening and at night. Showers and storms will linger into Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s.