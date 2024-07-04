Chicago weather: July 4th forecast

Happy Independence Day! It will be fittingly warm today with highs in the upper 80s except near the lake where it will be several degrees cooler.

While a totally-dry day cannot be guaranteed, prospects for showers remain low. There could be some sprinkles this morning over our southern counties, then nothing more than an isolated thundershower this afternoon.

After the fireworks shows are over, a higher chance of showers and storms arrives. They should be done by daybreak tomorrow with only a small chance of an additional shower or storm tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be rather breezy.

The race weekend looks generally nice with sunshine and highs in the low 80s Saturday, then warmer on Sunday with mid-to-upper 80s likely and only a very small chance of shower or storm during daylight hours. More likely would be some thunder at night.

There are no signs of intense heat over the next week.