Chicago weather: Lake breezes bring cooler temps

The Brief Cooler lake breezes will return today, keeping temperatures in the 70s near the shore and mid-80s inland. A few isolated showers are possible through the weekend, with the highest rain chances on Saturday and again early next week. Father’s Day will be mostly cloudy but mild, with highs near 80 away from the lake.



The phrase "cooler by the lake" returns to our parlance in coming days. That includes today.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Away from the lake, highs will be in the mid 80s and then lake-cooled air will spread inland later this afternoon knocking temperatures down through the 70s. Skies will be partly sunny with only a very small chance of an isolated shower.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows not far from 60 degrees.

What's next:

Tomorrow there is a slightly greater chance for scattered showers, particularly from the city and points south. Highs will likely reach the low 80s away from the lake.

Over the weekend, Saturday looks to have the higher chance of scattered showers, but it will certainly be no all-day wash out. Highs will not be far from 80° but it will be significantly cooler near the lake.

On Father’s Day it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs again not far from 80 away from the lake. Temperatures climb a few degrees Monday and Tuesday and both days could feature scattered showers and thunderstorms.