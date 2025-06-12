Chicago weather: Lake breezes bring cooler temps
CHICAGO - The phrase "cooler by the lake" returns to our parlance in coming days. That includes today.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Away from the lake, highs will be in the mid 80s and then lake-cooled air will spread inland later this afternoon knocking temperatures down through the 70s. Skies will be partly sunny with only a very small chance of an isolated shower.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows not far from 60 degrees.
What's next:
Tomorrow there is a slightly greater chance for scattered showers, particularly from the city and points south. Highs will likely reach the low 80s away from the lake.
Over the weekend, Saturday looks to have the higher chance of scattered showers, but it will certainly be no all-day wash out. Highs will not be far from 80° but it will be significantly cooler near the lake.
On Father’s Day it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs again not far from 80 away from the lake. Temperatures climb a few degrees Monday and Tuesday and both days could feature scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.