Chicago weather: Light rain overnight Saturday, possible snow showers Monday

The weather is taking Chicagoans on a bit of a rollercoaster ride this weekend.

On Saturday night, we will see some light drizzle with overnight lows in the 40s – not too chilly for a December night.

As we wake up on Sunday, Chicagoans can expect mild temperatures to continue, with highs in the 40s providing a pleasant backdrop for any outdoor plans. It seems like Mother Nature is granting a temporary reprieve from the harsher winter conditions.

However, don't get too comfortable, as a weather twist awaits on Monday.

The calm of the weekend will be replaced by a few snow flurries and snow showers to start the work week.

Temperatures will take a dip, settling in the 30s, reminding everyone that winter is indeed in full swing.

But, the good news is the snow will be short-lived. By midweek, the city is poised to reclaim its milder temperatures, bouncing back into the 40s.

Stay tuned, and don't forget to bundle up when the snowflakes start to fall!