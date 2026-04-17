Chicago weather: Live updates as severe storms threaten area with damaging winds, tornado risk

The Brief Severe storms are expected this evening, with the greatest impact from late afternoon through midnight. Damaging winds are the main concern, along with large hail and a possible tornado threat, especially west of Chicago. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, with some rivers already rising across the region.



Severe storms are expected to move through the Chicago area this evening, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail, possible tornadoes and localized flooding.

Download the FOX Chicago Weather App to stay weather ready, and follow along below for live updates as storms develop and move through the region:

Live Weather Updates

12:45 p.m.:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for DeKalb, LaSalle and McHenry counties in Illinois and Kenosha County in Wisconsin until 8 p.m. CDT.

What we know:

Another round of active weather is expected across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana on Friday, with warm, windy conditions ahead of a potentially severe evening.

Friday tornado forecast. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody says highs will climb to around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies, with gusty winds up to 30 mph ahead of the next system.

The threat for severe weather returns this evening, with storms expected to develop between roughly 5 p.m. and midnight.

The main threat will be damaging winds, though storms could also produce large hail and a few tornadoes, with the greatest tornado risk near and west of Interstate 39.

Friday severe weather threat. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The Chicago area is included in a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms, part of a broader system impacting the Midwest that could bring damaging winds, very large hail and possible tornadoes.

Storm Timing

Storms will track west to east this evening, with the following timing across the region:

5–9 p.m.: Areas west of Chicago, including LaSalle, DeKalb, Winnebago and Boone counties

7–11 p.m.: Chicago area and surrounding counties

9 p.m.–midnight: Northwest Indiana

As storms move through, they are expected to evolve into a fast-moving line, increasing the risk for widespread wind damage.

In addition to severe weather, there is also a threat for flash flooding, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, where heavy rain has already fallen in recent days. Localized flooding is possible elsewhere, particularly if storms repeatedly move over the same areas.

Friday hail forecast. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Rising water levels are also a concern, with several rivers — including the Rock, Fox, Des Plaines and Kankakee — expected to reach minor to moderate flood stage in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

What you can do:

ComEd says it is opening its Emergency Operations Center and staging additional crews ahead of tonight’s storms.

The utility says wind gusts could exceed 60 mph and is urging residents to avoid downed power lines. Anyone who spots a downed line should call 1-800-EDISON1.

Damaging wind forecast. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

What's next:

After tonight’s storms, the active pattern will begin to wind down. Saturday will turn cooler and drier with highs in the 50s and gusty winds, followed by a quiet but cooler Sunday.

There is also a chance for frost late Sunday into early Monday before temperatures gradually warm back into the 70s by the middle of next week.