Chicago weather: Mainly dry weekend, but a few storms possible on Sunday

The rest of the week in Chicago, weather-wise, will be clear, but it doesn't rule out a small chance of rain or storms over the weekend.

Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. While it'll be a cooler than normal start to the day on Friday, we'll warm up nicely into the lower 80s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

The weekend ahead will be mainly dry with sunny skies on Saturday, and then just a small chance of scattered showers or storms on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s on Saturday and then the mid 80s on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures likely top out near 90 Wednesday and Thursday.