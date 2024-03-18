Chicago weather: Temps drop down to normal March levels

Relative to normal mid-March temperatures, this week in Chicago won’t be far from normal as a whole.

However, it sure feels much colder than it has lately and there is even a chance for actual sticking snow later this week.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills are in the teens this morning. Tonight will be breezy and chilly but the winds shift to the west, announcing a one-day warmup for Tuesday.

Highs tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun rise into the mid 50s, the warmest day in sight. Wednesday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday and particularly Thursday night have the potential for sticking snow. This could end as a snow/rain mix early Friday. The northern half of our viewing area is in a "better" position to pick up an inch or two.