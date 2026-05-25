Chicago weather: Memorial Day forecast looks glorious

The Brief Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the mid 80s will make for an ideal Memorial Day across the Chicago area. Temperatures will stay cooler near the lakefront, while dry and comfortable weather continues through midweek. The warm and mainly dry pattern is expected to last into next weekend, with highs mostly in the upper 70s and 80s.



I’d call it ideal weather for Memorial Day and the unofficial kickoff to the summer season.

What we know:

Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be warm today with highs making it into the mid 80s. It will be several degrees cooler right along the lakefront.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows not far from 60.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and perhaps a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Once again, it will be cooler at the lakefront.

On Wednesday it will be partly sunny and continued warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday through the weekend will continue our very dry pattern of recent weeks with highs in the upper 70s away from the lake.