Chicago weather: Midweek cold front will send temps tumbling late this week

It's a beautiful Labor Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be clear and calm with lows in the low to mid 50s for most of Chicagoland, although the Chicago metro will once again be warmer in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday looks lovely with highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain will move in on Wednesday as an approaching cold front moves in. Showers and storms are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening, with daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Following Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will be drastically cooler Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures on Thursday will only top out in the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Another chance of rain arrives on Friday, but it appears very scattered in nature. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with cool, Fall-like highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.