Chicagoans will see fair skies overnight with mild temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

Veterans Day is shaping up to be a solid day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures a few degrees above average, reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will bring dry, seasonal weather, with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rain is possible by Wednesday, but conditions should dry out again on Thursday and Friday.