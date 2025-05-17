Chicago weather: Mild Sunday ahead before showers, storm chances return

Chicago will enjoy a mostly sunny and mild Sunday, but cooler, wetter weather is on the way.

Full Forecast :

Fair skies and calmer winds are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday as temperatures dip to around 52 degrees.

Sunday should bring a mostly sunny day with a high near 65, which is about five to seven degrees below the average high of around 70 to 72 degrees for this time of year. Winds will remain light, around 5 to 10 mph, contributing to a pleasant day overall.

Looking ahead, the forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms moving in Monday night through Wednesday, with temperatures dropping sharply.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday may struggle to get out of the 50s, well below the usual low 70s for this period.

By the weekend, warmer weather is expected to return with highs climbing back into the 70s.