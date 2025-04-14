Chicago weather: Mild temps today with chance of rain tonight

Monday is partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Fox 32's Kaitlin Cody has the forecast with a look ahead at your Easter weekend.

What to expect:

It is a windy day with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph.

There is a chance for sprinkles tonight, but dry weather is back tomorrow.

What's next:

Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies.

Sunshine is back on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday, and Friday we have the chance for rain and storms.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60s. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s! Friday is the day we will. be watching for the chance for strong to severe storms.

This weekend for Easter is looking quiet. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 60. There is a chance for showers on Sunday.