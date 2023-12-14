Chicago weather: Another mild winter day with plenty of sunshine

Today will be a great day. We have sunshine and highs around 50 degrees this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we have increasing cloud cover with highs in the low 50s, even warmer.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance for afternoon rain, highs around 50. Rain ends Saturday night, with partly sunny skies Sunday.

Sunday highs will be in the upper 40s. Temps will be near 40 degrees Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Next Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s. The mild December weather continues.