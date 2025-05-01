Chicago weather: Morning rain clears, scattered showers linger through the day

The Brief Rain and a few thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area early this morning, but most of the region should dry out by mid-morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 60s. Another round of showers is possible tonight, and the weekend forecast is now uncertain due to a potential cut-off low that could bring more rain and cooler temperatures.



Today we start with steady rain and a couple of thunderstorms moving north through Chicagoland. This area of rain should clear the area by mid-morning. The southern suburbs will begin to dry out first.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

The rest of the day will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and a rumble of thunder. It will not be an all-day rain, however.

Highs should climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight there is a chance for showers returning with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly dry but not entirely dry. A few showers are possible with the most likely timeframe appearing to be during the evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s.

The new problem for the weekend is a possible area of low pressure which gets cut off from the general west to east flow. This could create occasional showers and hold temperatures down due to cloud cover and an easterly wind.