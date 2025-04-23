Chicago weather: Morning storms may snarl commute

The Brief Showers and storms are expected to move through Chicagoland this morning, possibly affecting the commute with heavy rain. Skies will clear by noon with highs in the mid-70s, and just a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm later. A cold front arrives tomorrow night, bringing cooler temperatures for Friday, but the weekend is looking dry and pleasant.



What we know:

Showers and storms moved into northwest Illinois as of around 3:30 a.m. They will progress into Chicagoland later this morning, likely impacting the morning commute with periods of heavy rain.

The storm should move out of the area by noon at the latest, allowing another mild day to evolve for most of Chicagoland. Highs should be in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is only a small chance of an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow I think will be unseasonably warm with partly sunny skies and a high close to 80°. Tomorrow night into Friday a cold front will arrive that will knock down temperatures through the 60s on Friday and produce scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

The weekend looks dry and pleasant. Saturday, I’m taking my high temperature forecast down a little bit but then bringing up my high temperature forecast for Sunday through Tuesday.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid to upper 50s then Sunday will be in the upper 60s. We should be close to 80 degrees both Monday and Tuesday with the next chance of storms arriving on Tuesday.