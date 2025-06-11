Chicago weather: Mostly dry stretch ahead with near 90° highs today

The Brief Rain chances remain low across the Chicago area through early next week, with most models showing little to no accumulation. Temperatures will stay warm, with highs reaching near 90 today and settling into the 80s through the weekend. A nearby front may bring isolated showers or storms, but most areas will stay dry heading into Flag Day and Father’s Day.



To say that computer models are unimpressed with prospects for much rainfall in the next week would be an understatement.

To give you an idea, the U.S. model known as the GFS shows anywhere from zero rain to about a 10th of an inch in Chicagoland. The European model shows anywhere from zero to about a half inch of rainfall through Monday night.

The main message here is to stress that it will be mostly dry moving forward right on through the holiday weekend. That being said, there will be a front nearby which brings at least some risk of a shower or storm from time to time.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will likely be the warmest day in the next week with highs flirting with 90 degrees. The wild card will once again be the quantity of wildfire smoke in the sky, which at this point does not look to be great. This would favor the warmer solution.

Tonight, any threat of thunderstorms looks to be confined to our far-northern communities.

Tomorrow will continue to be very warm with highs generally in the mid 80s. However, there will be slightly cooler temperatures near the lake and in our far-north communities. There is only a small chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon. A similar temperature regime is likely on Friday.

Over the weekend there is only a small chance of showers and thunderstorms for Flag Day and then Father’s Day on Sunday. Highs will range from the 70s near the lake and far north to 80s city and in our southern counties.