Chicago weather: Mostly sunny with temps around 80

There is absolutely no meaningful rainfall in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.

That does not mean there’s no chance of rain, merely that any showers would be spotty and or very light.

Monday will be partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny later with highs around 80 except near the lake.

The big story sky-wise Monday and Tuesday will likely be the Canadian wildfire smoke.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a few light showers in the morning, but most areas will stay dry.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be similar temps Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Friday looks a bit warmer with low 80s possible.

Over the weekend, while a few showers are possible, once again amounts will do nothing to mitigate the worsening drought here and many locales may be missed.