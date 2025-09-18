Chicago weather: Much-needed rain chances return Friday

Today's highs soared into the mid to upper 80s for most of the area today, and a few spots tagged 90 degrees. Average high temperatures for mid-September sit in the mid 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Full Forecast:

Friday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid 80s again tomorrow.

Isolated showers or storms are possible Friday evening and night, but coverage will be sparse.

The weekend will remain warm with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. Isolated showers are expected again on Saturday, possibly becoming more numerous on Sunday.

Scattered shower and storm chances continue into early next week. Plan for on/off rain showers on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

While Tuesday and Wednesday look primarily dry, there remains a small chance for an isolated shower or two.

Temperatures will return to near normal with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.