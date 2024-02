The record high for Chicago today is 56 degrees, set back in 1886.

Today's weather is going to be close. I think we tie it. It will be mostly sunny and blustery.

Tonight, a system passes to our south that may graze the area, mainly I-80 south, with showers long after dark.

The weekend looks fine, just not as warm. Highs will be 40-44 with tomorrow being the sunnier of the two days. Above-average temperatures continue well into next week.