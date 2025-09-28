Chicago weather: No rain in sight will lead to worsening drought this week

Summer continues! Temperatures soared into the 80s for most inland locations and into the upper 70s closer to the lake.

Tonight will be clear and quiet with lows in the mid 50 for most suburbs, low 60s in Chicago. The heat continues into the workweek with Monday temperatures climbing into the mid 80s! Plan for sunny skies all day tomorrow.

Tuesday looks beautiful, just a few degrees cooler than Monday. Highs will be near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds will roll in on Wednesday, holding temperatures into the upper 70s for highs. This is still above average, though! The average high for late September/early October sits around 70 degrees.

80-degree temperatures return again on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s Friday through Sunday with dry skies and plenty of sunshine.

With the lack of rain in the forecast again this week, drought conditions are expected to worsen across all of Chicagoland.