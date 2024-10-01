Chicago weather: Welcome to October

The Brief A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds to Chicagoland today, with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s tonight. The rest of the week looks sunny and warm, with highs reaching the upper 70s by Thursday



October starts with a cold front moving into Chicagoland this morning. No rain with it.

A band of clouds will hover over the area for a few hours with about a 10-degree drop in temps. Expect some gusty NW winds. Highs will be close to 70 degrees this afternoon with sunny skies after the morning clouds. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 40s, warmest downtown.

Tomorrow looks sunny with temps in the low 70s. Thursday will be warmer with sun and upper 70s.

Friday we will be behind another cold front with only modest cooling expected. The weekend looks mainly sunny and warm with the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.