Chicago weather: October is days away, but summerlike temps aren't going anywhere

It has been another hot day with temperatures soaring to the upper 80s to the low 90s across most of the area. This is way above normal for late September.

The average high sits at 70 degrees and will drop to 69 degrees on Wednesday for the start of October.

Tonight will be clear with winds becoming calm. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 50s for most areas but remain in the low 60s in Chicago and near the lakefront.

Looking Ahead :

Tuesday will be another nice day with slightly cooler high temperatures around 80 degrees.

More clouds will roll in for the middle of the week with skies becoming partly sunny on Wednesday. Midweek highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will bring decreasing clouds with highs in the lower 80s. By Friday, temperatures are expected to soar into the mid to upper 80s again and we'll stay warm through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

With no rain in sight for the next week, drought conditions are expected to worsen.