Chicago weather: Patchy freezing drizzle could cause slick spots on roads

The Chicago area on Tuesday enjoyed some sunshine, boosting temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. However, thicker clouds rolled into the region this afternoon, with patchy freezing drizzle possible tonight.

While this event is expected to have a fairly low impact, viewers are reminded to watch for slick spots on Wednesday morning's commute.

Wednesday is forecasted to be mostly cloudy, with a few flurries or snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of snowfall is anticipated in northwest Indiana due to lake effect.

Thursday is expected to be drier, featuring partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-30s.

Cloudy conditions return on Friday, and there is another chance for light snow showers on Saturday. Weekend temperatures will range in the mid to upper 30s.

Attention is also on a storm system that may bring impacts to the area Monday night and Tuesday of next week, prompting continued monitoring.