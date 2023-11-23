Chicago weather: Pleasant day in store for Thanksgiving

Dry and pleasant weather dominates Chicagoland and truly most of the country today for Thanksgiving.

Highs here will reach the mid 40s again under mostly sunny skies. It will turn colder starting tonight, and this trend lasts through at least the middle of next week.

For several days in a row, highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s. There's only one chance of precipitation on the docket and that will be late Saturday night into early Sunday when snow appears likely.

There could very well be enough to coat the ground with up to an inch or so. Not a big storm by any stretch, but perhaps enough to have some impact on travel.