Chicago weather: Pleasant Sunday, light snow showers Monday

A mild Sunday brings some sun and low 50s, but a quick burst of nuisance snow moves in early Monday.

Full Forecast :

Sunday is shaping up to be decent, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s — a few degrees below average, but still pleasant.

Early Monday morning brings a quick round of snow. It won’t last, it won’t stick — just enough to be a nuisance and make you wonder what month it is.

Temperatures fall into the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, then rebound into the 50s by Wednesday and reach the 60s on Thursday. However, rain chances return by midweek.