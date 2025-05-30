Chicago weather: Pleasant temps and hazy skies, eyes on next week's heat

The majority of Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and a nice warming trend with highs reaching the upper 70s to around 80. There will be an increase in smoke filtering into our sky, creating a milky-white appearance.

During the evening hours, it appears there will be a few showers and thunderstorms crossing the area with a very small chance that some could have strong winds and or small hail. It should be noted that at least one of our higher-resolution computer models now shows a complete miss with any activity staying well to our east. The prime time for any thunderstorm activity would be between 6 PM and midnight.

After that, the weekend looks great as we transition from May to June. There will be plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the low 70s away from the lake tomorrow and upper 70s on Sunday. Smoke concentration will need to be monitored particularly tomorrow. There is a chance that some of the higher altitude smoke might get down to the surface and create an irritant for people with respiratory difficulties.

All signs continue to point to a big warm-up next week with highs well into the 80s starting Monday. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms would arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday.