Chicago weather: Prepare for another steamy day

Today will be the last hot day with highs flirting with 90. The only thing holding temps back will be the presence of more cloud cover mixing with the sun.

It will be quite humid again. Most of day will be dry but you cannot rule out a shower or storms mainly in northwest Indiana late this afternoon.

If there’s going to be anything more widespread it will have to happen overnight into tomorrow. Odds of that are looking low and the risk of severe storms is all but nil.

Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s then a cold front hits and knocks temps and humidity values down for Thursday and beyond. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part through weekend.

Meaningful, much-needed area-wide rainfall is not in the cards. Chicago has now gone 18 days in a row with zero rainfall.