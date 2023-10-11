Chicago weather: Prepare for heavy downpours and possible severe storms as weather takes a turn

The Chicago area is in for a stretch of wet weather with showers moving through the South and West suburbs at this very moment. What's in store for the coming days? Here's the latest weather update:

Heavy Downpours and Potential Flooding

This evening and especially tonight, the Chicagoland area should brace for heavy downpours. Meteorologists are cautioning residents of a potential risk of localized flooding, especially near and north of I-80. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected to sweep through late tonight into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Thursday Outlook

While Thursday won't be a complete washout, most of the rain is anticipated during the early morning hours. A few scattered showers are expected during the day. Dry hours are likely, providing some relief. High temperatures are expected to range from the 50s in the North and Northwest suburbs to the upper 60s and near 70s in the far South suburbs.

Rain Intensity Increases on Friday

On Friday, the rain is expected to intensify as a storm system moves into the Chicago area. As of now, it appears that heavier rainfall will hold off until the later morning hours and continue into the afternoon. There is a small chance of a few strong or severe storms in the afternoon and evening, so it's wise to stay weather-aware.

Weekend Outlook

Once the Friday system passes through, attention will shift to lake-effect rain over the weekend. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s, and rain will be a recurring theme.

As the weather takes a turn for the wetter, Chicagoans are advised to stay informed and prepared. Keep an eye on weather updates, exercise caution when driving in heavy rain, and stay tuned for any possible severe weather alerts.