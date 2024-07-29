Chicago weather: Prepare for showers, storms today

Prepare for showers and storms today.

The first round moves in this morning and will likely be weakening. Still, some downpours and lightning are possible. Additional storms will likely flare up this afternoon.

All of the shower and storm activity will tamp down on high temps today, likely reaching only the low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight will be quiet and humid with lows in the upper 60s and some patchy fog. Tomorrow will be hot and sticky with very little chance of rainfall locally. Highs crack 90 degrees.

Storms are more likely Wednesday and Thursday and some could be strong to severe during this time. Highs won’t be far from 90 degrees.

On Friday I still can’t rule out showers and storms but tranquil conditions are likely for the weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.