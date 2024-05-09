Chicago weather: Primed for another wet day

Showers are popping up over Chicagoland on Thursday with some embedded thunderstorms. This will likely slow the morning commute.

We are as warm as it’s going to be all day right now with temps in the lower 60s. Afternoon temps will be in the 50s with a few showers lingering.

Showers will end tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with pleasantly cool highs in the mid 60s. Friday night, most likely late, there will be a line of showers crossing the area. They should exit in time to salvage a dry Saturday with highs again in the mid 60s.

Mother’s Day looks great with plenty of sun and highs that will be well into the 70s. A few showers are possible Sunday night, however. Monday through Wednesday look warm with highs each day in the 70s but there will be a few showers and storms at times.