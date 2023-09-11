Chicago weather: Lingering shower chances through midweek

It's been a rainy Monday across the Chicago area, but relief is on the way.

The rain will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast as we head into the night. By the time you wake up on Tuesday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows dipping into the comfortable 50s.

As we move into Tuesday, we'll see partial sunshine making an appearance, though there's a chance of some lake effect showers along the Illinois lakeshore and in northwest Indiana. High temperatures for Tuesday will remain rather cool, reaching only the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday keeps the clouds around with a slight possibility of a few isolated showers. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 60s, maintaining the cooler trend.

Finally, as we approach Thursday, the skies are set to clear, and temperatures will begin to climb into the 70s. Sunny conditions persist into Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

While the weekend appears mostly dry, there is a slight chance of showers on Sunday. We recommend keeping an eye on the forecast for any updates.

