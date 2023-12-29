Chicago weather: Rainy start to the weekend

Chicago will start with rain showers and fog this morning, with most falling before noon. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

There is a chance for light snow Saturday night through Sunday night. Totals around half an inch are possible, with higher amounts in northwest Indiana due to lake effect.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid 30s. Sunshine is back early next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday through Friday.