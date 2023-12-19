Chicago weather: Several chances for rain over the holiday weekend

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, hovering in the upper 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy, and daytime highs are projected to reach the lower 40s.

As we approach Thursday, cloud cover increases, and rain chances become more prominent on Thursday night.

Friday is anticipated to bring scattered rain, accompanied by highs in the lower 40s. Saturday is expected to remain mainly dry, characterized by mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The mercury climbs into the 50s on Christmas Eve, with a slight chance of rain. However, a more significant chance of rain is forecasted for Christmas Day, with highs in the lower 50s.

Stay tuned for updates as the holiday approaches.