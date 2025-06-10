Chicago weather: Rain chances increase late week with shifting front

The Brief Chicago avoided severe storms yesterday, experiencing calm conditions with little lightning and improved air quality from reduced wildfire smoke. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s, and Wednesday could reach the upper 80s or even 90 degrees if smoke stays away. A nearby front later in the week could bring variable temperatures and off-and-on chances for rain and thunderstorms through the weekend.



We had zero severe thunderstorms in our area yesterday. In fact, there was barely any lightning at all. Thank goodness.

Just based on my "eyes on the moon test" this morning driving in, I would say that there is far less smoke in our sky this morning than what we had yesterday.

With mostly sunny skies then today should top out in the upper 70s. That’s a nice bump up towards normal temperatures for the first week and a half of June. There’s a chance smoke returns to the sky during the day.

Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows just above 60.

Tomorrow still looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s with the wildcard being wildfire smoke. If more comes into our sky, temperatures may be held down a couple of degrees. Conversely, if there is no smoke in the sky, a 90° high is within reach. Skies will be mostly sunny other than any haze.

Our next chance of showers and possible thunderstorms will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday.

There will be a front nearby Thursday into the weekend. This will have two impacts on local weather: The first will be with temperatures. North of the front, temperatures will be in the 70s and south of the front temperatures could be well into the 80s. Exactly where that front is on any given day is difficult to determine right now, but it seems likely there will be a spread in temperatures across our viewing area during this period and almost every day.

The second impact will be on multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. While no day appears to be a washout, showers and thunderstorms could occur at almost any time of day or night.