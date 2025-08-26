Chicago weather: Rain chances return midweek before sunnier weekend

Today we have partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. There is a beach hazard in effect for northwest Indiana again with high waves and rip currents possible.

Wednesday will be back to the upper 70s. There will be increasing clouds and a chance for rain late.

The chance for rain and storms is back Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Cooler Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70.

Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.