Chicago weather: Rain overnight will linger into Tuesday

Rain showers move in overnight, and showers may be heavy at times. We may even have some graupel mixing in at times.

What to Expect:

Low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s, so road conditions will just be wet during the overnight and for the Tuesday morning commute.

On-and-off scattered rain will linger through Tuesday with cold and breezy conditions expected. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with an easterly wind of 10-20 mph. This will hold wind chills in the 30s during the day.

Dry skies are expected on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mid to upper 40s.

We're watching a storm system that will be near the area on Thursday and Friday. The forecast track is keeping the low farther south, so we may end up mainly dry Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Thursday and then near 50 on Friday.

Our upcoming weekend looks pleasant with dry skies and sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and in the low 50s on Sunday.