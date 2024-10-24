Chicago weather: Rain returns tonight

The Brief Chicagoland will enjoy sunny weather today with highs in the mid-60s, but rain and thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday morning. The weekend will be pleasant with highs around 60, followed by a warm-up next week.



We start with most suburbs in the chilly 30s but it’s not as cold in the metro.

All of Chicagoland will see plenty of sun today and temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s like yesterday.

Tonight starts dry with an uptick in cloud cover. That’s the vanguard of what looks like our most-productive rain since September. Showers and some embedded thunder will cross the Chicago area between roughly midnight and 8 a.m.

The rest of Friday will feature gradual clearing and highs in the 60s. The weekend still looks pleasant with highs not far from 60 degrees.

The next warming cycle begins on Monday with upper 60s followed by a couple of days in the mid to upper 70s.