Chicago weather: Rain showers expected, watching future tropical storm

After a quiet start to the workweek with Fall-like temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, we're turning our attention to the next weathermaker.

A low pressure system will move towards the Chicago area, bringing scattered showers to the area Monday evening. Rain will ramp up in coverage and intensity late Monday night into Tuesday. Most of Chicagoland will end up in the 0.25-0.75 inch range.

With that said, there is the potential for a swath of heavy rain to develop on Tuesday. If that materializes, some parts of the Chicago area could end up with as much as 1–2 inches of rain.

Rain will taper off Tuesday night and then the rest of the week looks pleasant with seasonable temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. A few more clouds roll in on Friday, leading to a partly sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.

Fox 32 will be closely watching the tropics over the next few days. Tropical Storm Helene is expected to develop in the western Caribbean Sea, then likely strengthen into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest forecast track shows Helene strengthening into a hurricane by midweek and approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday.

The remnants of Helene could bring clouds and rain to Chicagoland this coming weekend.