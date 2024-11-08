Chicago weather: Rain showers return to the area this weekend

It was a beautiful end to the workweek with sunny skies and highs around 60 this afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Another chance of rain will arrive this weekend, although most of the daytime hours of Saturday and Sunday will likely be rain-free. Showers arrive Saturday evening into Saturday night, and then likely taper off before daybreak Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend.

Monday will be nice and mild with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60. Slightly cooler air will arrive on Tuesday with highs in in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances return again by Wednesday, but temperatures should stay above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.