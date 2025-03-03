Rain, snow, and a temperature drop: Active weather ahead for Chicago

The Brief Rain moves in late Monday night and continues through Wednesday. A cold front Wednesday will drop temperatures and bring a rain-to-snow transition. A dry but chilly end to the week is expected before a potential warm-up next week.



After a pleasant start to the week with highs near 50 degrees, Chicago is in for an active weather pattern, bringing rounds of rain, gusty winds, and even some snow before a cold blast settles in midweek.

What we know:

A strong low-pressure system is set to impact the area from late Monday night through Wednesday.

Rain will move in after midnight and continue on and off through Tuesday, with periods of heavy downpours that could lead to ponding on roads and minor flooding in low-lying areas. Gusty south winds will accompany highs near 50 degrees.

Scattered showers will persist Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the upper 40s, but as a cold front moves through in the afternoon, they will begin to drop sharply. Rain is expected to transition to snow by the afternoon and evening, though little to no accumulation is expected.

Behind the cold front, Thursday morning will start in the 20s before rebounding to around 40 degrees with dry and sunny conditions.

Another storm system could bring a mix of rain and snow on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

What's next:

The weekend looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures in the 40s. However, a significant warm-up could be on the horizon next week, with some models suggesting temperatures could climb into the 60s.